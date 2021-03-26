First Responder Hero of the Month - Capt. Brad Petty

Captain Petty is our First Responder of the Month.

He got to use them coming home from a wrestling tournament.

Brad Petty learned his life-saving skills for the Chattanooga Fire Dept.

An off-duty chattanooga firefighter is recognized for rushing to help a shooting victim in middle tennessee.

Captain brad petty of the chattanooga fire department was in the right place at the right time to help someone in a crisis.

That's why he's our first responder of the month.

Here's news 12's bill mitchell.

Just because you are a hundred miles from your usual first responder job, doesn't mean you can't share your life-saving skills.

Captain brad petty of the chattanooga fire department, along with daughter hannah and his family..was headed home on i-24 after attending a sports event for his son.

He saw a frantic driver pull over..and it was obvious to brad that he needed help.

A passenger had been shot.

Captain brad petty, chattanooga fire department "i could tell by the look on his face the fear and the panic that he had..there was something there...saw it was going on.

He started running to me saying she's been shot.

Somebody shot her..somebody shot her..so i ran to the vehicle and opened up the rear door and that's when i saw her slumped over..you know in the back.

She had a strong pulse..i started doing what i could."

Captain petty's daughter hannah is a life guard, trained in life saving skills..she comforted the others in the car.

Her dad stayed with the patient until a medical helicopter arrived.

Later, he reflected on his daily job, and why he was prepared to help.

Captain petty "first responders are dealing with this everyday.

Fire, police, ems...and you know i've been blessed to be a part of the chattanooga fire department.

You know our fire department ..a lot of people don't know this, but our fire department is one of the top fire departments in the country.

We have an iso of 80..

Which less than one percent have that."

When it comes to helping people and saving lives, experience, training and dedication are everything.

And captain brad petty, we salute you for your contribution..even when you are off-duty.

You are our first responder of the month.

James wettermark "first responders are not just the professionals who save our lives, put out fires and stop crime.

They are also our neighbors.

It's an honor on behalf of wettermark keith to honor these first responders."

In chattanooga, bill mitchell, news 12 now.

A planned event by captain petty's fire station to honor him this afternoon was cancelled because of the weather.

If you'd like to nominate a first responder, you can call us, or send an email to news at wdef dot com.

===