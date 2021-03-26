SJSD superintendent stands by mask ordinance

Mask mandate ending, the st joseph school district continuing on with their own policy.

Administrators say the district will keep it's mask ordinance after the city discontinued it's order earlier this week..

Alan and jodie superintendent doug van zyl says he wants to keep st.

Joseph schools as safe as they can be, and that means continuing to mask up.

He says not all teachers within the district have recieved their vaccinations yet and he doesn't want to jeporadize the positive progress they've made in keeping covid under control in the district.

(sot ) "we still expect our folks to be wearing masks, hopefully that continues the positive trend in what we're seeing with our staff and students.

We don't want to have another spike , our numbers have been fairly good over the last month or two.

Now with spring break hopefully we'll come back and we're able to use those guidelines that we've been having in place and hopefully we'll stay healthy and finish out the year."

Van zyl wasn't sure exactly how many teachers in the district have been vaccinated at this point, but hopefully more teachers and staff will take the opportunity in the coming weeks.

The district plans to continue its mask ordinance until the end of the academic school year in may, there are no plans to continue it into the fall of this year.

