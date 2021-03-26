IKEA 'Quillow' Is A Quilt And Pillow In One

IKEA have launched a cushion that also turns into a full sized quilt.

With many of us facing the prospect of holiday's at home this summer, IKEA's 'QUILLOW' could be the perfect camping companion.

The £25 FÄLTMAL is made from 100% recycled polyester, making it a sustainable choice.

A smart fishnet pocket on its side means it can also be used as a coat.

It comes with a button at the back to 'keep it from sliding off when you reach for your coffee,' IKEA's website reads.

When times comes to pack up, the coat-quilt can easily be folded back into a cushion.

The product is currently on sale in the US, but will be available for UK customers in the coming weeks.