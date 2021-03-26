Skip to main content
Friday, March 26, 2021

S&P 500 Movers: DISCA, LB

In early trading on Friday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.7%.

Year to date, L Brands, Inc registers a 70.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Discovery, trading down 7.3%.

Discovery is showing a gain of 77.8% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Nucor, trading up 6.1% on the day.

