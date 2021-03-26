Former Chico teacher get 5 years for sexual offenses to former student

A former Bidwell Junior High School teacher was sentenced to five years for several years of sexual offenses to a former student.

Prison after pleading no contest to sexually molesting a student.

Linda - she used to teach spanish at bidwell junior high school.

The butte county district attorney says the abuse began when the victim was 14 years old.

Jenifer lynn smith was sentenced to five years in prison after a thursday sentencing.

D-a mike ramsey says the abuse continued until after the victim turned 18.

The victim addressed the court and described her years of abuse, and the emotional pain she still feels as a result of what smith did to her.

Smith will be required to register as a sex offender.

Smith has been on mandatory leave from her teaching position since her arrest last year.###