How to Grow and Care for Portulaca, Also Known as Moss Rose

Looking for an easy, colorful plant?.Portulaca, also known as Moss Roseor Sun Rose, is a hardy, low-growingannual that is native to South America.It is relatively easy to grow under the rightconditions, but can be toxic to dogs.This plant does best in full sun—at least six hours per day—and needsdirect sunlight in order to bloom.Other than that, it's not too picky aboutits growing conditions as long as it's dry.These low water needs also makeit a fine choice for hanging basketssince they tend to try out faster.It is considered hardy in USDAhardiness zones two to eleven.Your Portulaca will likely attractpollinators like bees and butterflies