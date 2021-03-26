03-25-2021 for Josie

We hope to see you here for governor walz is expected to expand vaccine eligibility tomorrow.

"* minnesota health officials report dozens of fully vaccinated folks are catching covid anyway?

"*?

"* b turns out experts were expecting these cases.

"* governor tim walz is expected to announce tomorrow that the state's vaccination program is expanding to include all minnesotans 16 and older starting next week.

Well george and katie... next tuesday... march 30th is the day the governor's office says all minnesotans over the age of 16 will be eligible to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated.

This comes as the federal government is promising an increase in vaccine supply by april.

While you won't need to be a certain age or have an underlying health condition to get an appointment... officials will be directing providers to prioritize older minnesotans... those with underlying health conditions... and those in frontline jobs however providers have the flexibility to allocate appointments to eligible minnesotans as they see fit.

I just spoke with rochester mayor kim norton... who believes this will be a turninging "it is a big moment, and it's what we've all sort of been waiting for.

We waited for the vaccine, but then we've been waiting for our turn in order to be able to get that vaccination.

So the wait is over."

And mayor norton points out this does not mean it's the end of the pandemic.

She says we still have people in our community who can't get a vaccine... or are choosing not to get a vaccine... and there's still a waiting period for immunity after being vaccinated.

Xxx we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine on thursday and friday, and highs will be in the lower 50s.

Heading into the weekend, rain showers will move in for saturday, but we'll see the return of sunshine and mild conditions on sunday.

The workweek will be kicking off with sunny, windy, and warm conditions as highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s.

We could even see 70 on the map!

It will be a short lived warm up as cooler conditions return by wednesday.

A development that wasn't unexpected ?

"*?

"* it is unlik still if you've already recieved your covid?

"*19 vaccination it is still possible to be infected.

"* that's right we've all heard it before ?

"* it is imporant to continue practices including washing your hands often ?

"* keeping your distance ?

"* and wearing a mask in public spaces.

All of this, to reduce your risk of contracting the virus even after getting vaccinated.

Minnesota state health officials report 89 coronavirus cases among those who have been fully?

"* vaccinated with either the pfizer, moderna, or johnson and johnson vaccine.

Clinical trials suggest the pfizer and moderna vaccines are 95 percent effective ?

"* while the johnson and johnson vaccine is said to be 66 percent effective ?

"* jeremy otto with c?

"*g public health says they are all effective at preventing severe illness ?

"* hospitalization ?

"* and death.

"the disease that is resulting from these cases ?

"* is a lot more mild to moderate ?

"* it's really just further evidence just how well these vaccines are working."

Otto adds the rate of transmission around the nation is still high.

Director of cg public health brian hanft urges anyone who is presented the opportunity to get the shot ?

"* to take it.

"people really should not be shopping around for a specific type of vaccine ?

"* just get te vax that you can get ?

"* the oe that's most available ?

"* or available at the time that you can get it."

With families coming back from spring break travels ?

"* health officials ae expecting a surge in cases within the next 7 to 14 days.

"everybody still needs to mask up in public, avoid large gatherings ?

"* practice good those exposed will generally see infection between 2 and 14 days after exposure ?

"*?

"* if have not yet been vaccinated and come back from travel ?

"* wait 5?

"*7 days to get tested*- as you could still be asymptomatic.

Live in rochester ?

"* samantha soto ?*- kimt news 3.

If you're recieving a two dosage vaccine ?

"* a reminder to get your second dose from the same provider where you receive your first.

Olmsted medical center is vaccinating around one?

"* thousand patients this week..

With around 14?

"* hundred vaccinations expected next week.

The center's chief medical officers says the excitement still seems high ?

*- and the center isn't seeing any vaccine hesitancy at the moment.

Omc says it even has the capacity to vaccinate even more when possible.

We go week by week, we have great capacity to much more.

We're practicing some times just to see how fast we can vaccinate but things are moving along nicely in our part of the state.

Mayo clinic also says it's not seeing any vaccine hesitancy ?

"* with the health care system's vaccine appointments at 100?

"*percent capacity this week.

Individuals, businesses and organizations in rochester can apply to recieve up to 3,000 dollars through the rochester downtown alliance's start?

"*up grant.

Because of covid?

"*19 ad its restriction on events, appplicants can now propose an event, activity, or program ?

*- including public art or attractions that allow for physical distancing.

More on the start?

