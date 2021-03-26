Five states announce vaccine eligibility to all adults starting April

Starting in early April, five US states, including California and Florida, will expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults.
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers your Covid-19 questions and talks about his upcoming CNN special report.
Starting in early April, five US states, including California and Florida, will expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults.
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers your Covid-19 questions and talks about his upcoming CNN special report.
France has extended its coronavirus lockdown, while Germany has started to demand negative tests from French visitors before..