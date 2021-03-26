What you need to know: March 26

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Friday, March 26.

A fire burned two structures in oroville, one of them ... a home.

Fire crews were called to the two thousand block of wyandotte avenue near roseben... before midnight.

We called, and dispatchers told us it took two hours to extinguish and clear the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

And no word yet on the cause of that fire.## redding police arrested a man they say threatened to shoot his mother ... and his neighbors.

Officers took nathan bird into custody, after being called to a home on ashley court just after eight oclock thursday night.

Investigators say bird's mother fled to a neighbors home after he was violent with her and threatened to shoot her.

They learned he had firearms in the home, and surrounded it ... finally convincing him to surrender ## new overnight- a judge sentenced a former chico teacher to five years in prison thursday after pleading no contest to sexual offenses involving a former student.

Prosecutors say jenifer lynn smith, who was a spanish teacher at bidwell junior high school, began an abusive sexual relationship with a14 year old student.

Smith will be required to register as a sex offender ## also new this morning- tehama county cal fire contained a large debris fire burning in 8000 block of highway 99 west in elcamino on social media the agency said the fire did not spread to any nearby vegetation..

Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire..

Firefighters will be at scene for several hours completing mop up.

Pleasant valley high school's game against sutter tonight... is canceled.

P-v high coach mark cooley confirms sutter's varsity team is dealing with at least one coronavirus infection.

P-v's junior varsity game is still on.

You can catch highlights and results from other locla games during under the lights... tonight at 11:15..

## happening today ... a big fundraiser for the boys and girls clubs of the north valley.

The raffle event at the secret trail brewery on myers street in chico... goes from three to seven.

The brewery is offering discounts on beer... and you can win prizes like jewelry, gift cards and services.

We have a link to where you can learn more, at action news now dot com slash links.

Also today- a chance to get some free food..

The community action agency of butte county..

Is set to host a food giveaway at the lds church on french avenue in gridely..

This is video from one of thei* previous giveaways..

Food will be distributed starting at ten am friday and lasts until supplies