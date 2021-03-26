Chico State says 'only vaccinated' graduations not attainable

Action News Now talked with university representatives to find out.

Can in-person graduations take place this year if the people who attend are fully vaccinated?

you spoke with university reps what did they tell you about this??

they tell me this idea is just not possible because they cannot track who is vaccinated.

Here is what it looks like at a typical pre- pandemic graduation.

The director of university public engagement tells action news now - the idea of "only vaccinated" graduations would exclude people who are not vaccinated.

Even if it was possible - the university does not want to encourage students to travel.

"which is probably not the best thing for them to do.

Its in violation of the guidelines for travel in the state.

It also creates risk for our community when some 12, 13, 14 hundred graduate students who are not in chico come back to chico."

The university typically holds in person graduations in its university stadium and laxson auditorium.

Roughly 32- hundred graduates attend those ceremonies.

The university will be holding a virtual ceremony for graduates.

That is scheduled for the weekend of may 21st.

That is scheduled for the weekend of may 21st.

