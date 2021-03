Spring break virtual STEM camp

YOU'RE AN ALLERGY SUFFERER GETTHOSE MEDS READY.

WE'LL CHECKBACK IN WITH THEM TO SEE IFTHE WINDS WILL DIE DOWN FORMAKING SCIENCE FUN AND HEWANTS YOU TO JOIN HIM STEVESPANGLER JOINS US NOW THAT ISVIRTUAL SPRING BREAK STEMCAMP, STEVE GOOD MORNING.THANKS SO MUCH FOR BEING WITHUS.MY GUYS AREN'T YOU GUYS,I'M NOT IN STUDIO BECAUSELIABILITY POLICY ANDEVERYTHING ELSE THAT MAKES ITCRAZY BUT WE'RE IN STUDIO.

IDID SAY TO YOU THE BEST WAY TOSTART YOUR MORNING IS THISDIVERSITY LIKE YOU HAVE A CUPOF COFFEE AT SOME CREAM ANDSOME SUGAR AND THEN YOU GET ASTIR WITH A SPOON, NO NEED FORTAKE BRIGHTLY COLORED LIQUIDSLIKE YOU SEE HERE AND YOU PUTHIM ON THE TRAY AND IF I WANTTO MIX THOSE LIQUID THEN YOUJUST DO THIS YOU SWING ITAROUND YOUR OWN KITCHEN THAT'SWHAT WE SAY NEVER TRY THIS ATHOME TRY ONE AROUND ONE ANDWOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT THECROWD GOES WILD WITHEXCITEMENT.

THIS IS THIS ISFORCE HIM.IS THIS TRUE IS THIS BILLAND THEN THERE'S YES IF WE CANGET KIDS REALLY THE THEPROBLEM HERE IS THAT SENSE OFWONDER AND CURIOSITY AND SOTHAT'S WHY I'M SO EXCITED TOGET TO OFFER SOME VIRTUAL STEMCAMPS DURING SPRING BREAK ANDTHE WHOLE GIST OF SUMMER YOUSAID THIS STUFF HERE HAVE BEENLOCKED IN THIS FOR ABOUT AOF COOL STUFF TO SHARE WITHKIDS WELL STEVE YOU'VE GOT MYATTENTION BY SWINGING AROUNDTHOSE CUPS HE GOT TO THE BESTOF ME, BUT.YOU MADE YOUR POINT ANDTHAT THIS IS AN AWARENESSCAMPAIGN AND THIS SPRING BREAKCAMP THAT'S TAKING PLACE APRIL5TH THROUGH 9TH IS A WAY FORYOU TO REALLY REACH OUT ANDGIVE PARENTS AND FAMILIES AWAY TO CONTINUE THEIR LEARNINGDURING THE BREAK WHICH SO MANYIN THIS YEAR'S PANDEMICLEARNING FROM HOME.ABS ABSOLUTELY IT REALLYTHE SECRET TO ENGAGEMENT ANDWE'VE PROBABLY DONE FOR 500HOURS WORTH OF PROGRAMS WITHKIDS HELPING TEACHERS ANDPARENTS JUST TRY TO FIND OUTHOW DO YOU ENGAGE ON ON THESCREEN THROUGH LIKE A ZOOMTHEN ENGAGE IN A CLASSROOM FOREXAMPLE, ALL YOU HAVE DO IS ITDO SOMETHING SO STARTLING ANDSO MAGICAL THAT KIDS LEAN ANDWATCH A SHOW SO YOU CAN DOTHIS WITH THE EMPTY CUP ANDHERE'S A COUPLE SOME WATER CANREALLY WATCH THIS.

I JUST WANTTO TRY THIS AND YOU PUT THEWATER LIKE THIS IF I HAD ITTHERE I WOULD SAY TURN IT OVERYOUR HEAD YOU GO, I'M NOTDOING.ALL I HEAR IT'S WHERE DOESTHAT LOOK LIKE MAGIC READYAT HERE'S WHERE THE WATER ISLOOK AT THAT THIS THAT THIS ISAND BELIEVE IT OR NOT ON A B IFOR THIS LAST THE SECRETPOWDER DIAPER IN DURING CAMPWE DISSECT THE DIAPER NEED TODISSECT A FROG WE'REDISSECTING A DIAPER YOU PULLOUT THE POWDER AND LOOK ATWHAT WE HAVE HERE SO NOW YOUSEE THAT THE POWDER THAT'S THESECRET INGREDIENT LOOK DOWNHERE THAT'S THE INGREDIENTTHAT'S IN THE DIAPER SO LIVESWILL TAKE YOUR EYES OFF OF IT.ONE AND IT IS DONE WHEN YOUIT'S A SPOT AND THEY GO WAIT ASECOND THAT'S HIM THERE COULDUSE THIS IN THE GROUND CAN ISAVE WATER YOU SEE THECONNECTIONS THAT STARTED GETIN BECAUSE I WAS PLANTTHIS IS A FANTASTIC GOINGTO LET YOUR SPRING BREAK ITYOU SEND THE WHOLE PACKAGE ANDTHE KID IN ALL THE TOOLS THATPEOPLE ARE GOING TO NEED TO BEABLE TO TAKE PART OF THISHOW CAN PEOPLE GET MOREINFORMATION STEVEN GET THATKID DELIVERED.

YES, SO SO YOUGET TO GO TO OUR SCHOOL DOTCOM SLICE STEVE SPANGLER.TO THE PAGE FOR OUR CAMP,THERE'S SO MANY GREAT THINGSANNOUNCE COOL BUT OUT SCHOOLDOT COM AND THEN IF YOU PUT ASLY STEVE SPANGLER YOU GORIGHT TO MIND OF COURSE WE'REAT THE POINT HERE WHERE PEOPLEARE RUSHING TO TRY TO FINDLAST MINUTE THINGS BUT IF YOUFOLLOW THAT PAGE EVERY TIME WEAT NOU CAMP THEN WE'RE GOINGTO SEND YOU SOME INFORMATIONCOOL PART IS WE'RE GOING TOSEND YOU MATERIALS BECAUSETHEY DON'T WANT PARENTS HAVINGTO RUSH AROUND AND IF THE KIDSTHEY CAN THEY'RE THEY'RE GOINGTO BE AMAZED TO SEE THECURIOSITY THAT MARK WHEN THEYALLOW THEIR KIDS TO BETHINKING ABOUT WHAT THEY CANDO IN THE FUTURE ONE IS YOU'REPROVIDING STEVE STAN.

CAMPEVEN DURING THE PANDEMIC EVENESPECIALLY DURING SPRING BREAKIN YOUR CONTINUING ON INTO THESUMMER.

THANK YOU FOR BLOWNOUR MINDS THIS MORNING LOVEIT.STEVE YOU FOR YOUR TIME OUTTIME LET'S GO TO OUR KIT YEAH,IT SOUNDS PRETTY COOL AND WHATWAY FROM THAT.NOT ONLY SIGNS IS AWESOME.