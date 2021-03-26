Steel weighing 29 tonnes falls from truck after it crashes into vehicle parked on highway in China

A roll of steel weighing 29 tonnes fell off a transport truck after it crashed into a car parked in the emergency lane on a highway in China.

The CCTV video, shot in the city of Ningxiang in Hunan Province on March 23, shows an SUV stopping in an emergency lane.

When the motorist walked to the car trunk and was about to take out a warning sign, a transport truck suddenly crashed past and its contents fell onto the highway.

Police called a crane to help move the steel back onto the truck.

Since the truck driver did not slow down, he was blamed for the incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The video was provided by local media with permission.