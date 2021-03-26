Congress grills Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs on misinformation

Congress questioned Big Tech CEOs for 5 hours without getting any good answers.

More than five hours of questioning later, we have learned very little about the state of disinformation from today’s marathon hearing with Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai.

Democrats pushed the CEOs to answer for their platforms’ failing on vaccine misinformation and extremism.

Republicans wanted to talk about child safety.

Everyone wanted simple “yes” or “no” answers, though few were given.

What is clear is that both sides are more than ready to impose new rules on Facebook, Twitter and Google.