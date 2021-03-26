Rome opening parks in April

City parks in Rome are scheduled to reopen for spring recess, starting April 2.

Addressing when the basketball hoops will go back up in the city.

Plans are in place to officially open city parks for spring recess, which starts april 2nd.

Tennis nets are up, skateboard parks are open.

But officials want to remind people at the parks to continue wearing masks.

Mayor jackie izzo is working with utica mayor robert palmieri to review guidelines for opening outdoor facilities and coming up with a plan to submit to the county health department.

Pinz