Dominion Voting Sues Fox News for $1.6B Over 2020 Election Claims

Dominion Voting Sues Fox News for $1.6B Over 2020 Election Claims. Dominion Voting Systems filed the defamation lawsuit on March 26.

The suit alleges that Fox News “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.”.

This was a conscious, knowing business decision to endorse and repeat and broadcast these lies in order to keep its viewership, Attorney Justin Nelson, via Associated Press.

Many Trump supporters blame Dominion for the former president's loss in the 2020 election.

Many of the company's employees have been harassed, and some have even received death threats.

The claims aided in inciting rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

6.

Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and and MyPillow CEO Michael Lindell have also been sued by Dominion for circulating falsehoods.

The buck stops with Fox on this.

Fox chose to put this on all of its many platforms. They rebroadcast, republished it on social media and other places, Attorney Stephen Shackelford, via statement