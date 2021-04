20 Years Of Kardashian Beauty With Krys Lunardo

Fans have been "keeping up" with the Kardashian family for over 20 seasons on television and online -- and there is no doubt the famous sisters have been a major influence on beauty.

ET Canada's beauty expert Krys Lunardo breaks down how the Kardashian-Jenners have contributed to the world of glam from hair to makeup on this week's Beauty Beat.