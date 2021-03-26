We always remember contribution of India in Bangladesh's independence war: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that in her country's independence war, countrymen always remember the contribution of India.

She also emphasised that India was beside Bangladesh during its good and bad times.

"This time India hands over 109 Ambulances for people of Bangladesh.

I extend my heartiest thanks to PM Modi, his govt and people of India.

Before that India had cooperated with us and gifted us vaccines for COVID," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the National Day programme in Dhaka on March 26.