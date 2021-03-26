Nikita Tomar murder case: Haryana govt to move HC seeking death penalty for accused, says Anil Vij

In the latest development in Nikita Tomar's murder case, a fast-track court in Faridabad awarded life imprisonment to main accused Tausif and Rehan.

Reacting on the same, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the state government is going to appeal in High Court for the death sentence of the accused.

On October 26, 2020, a 21-year-old college girl was shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Ballabhgarh.

The girl had gone to her college to give exam when the incident took place.

Police arrested the accused in 24 hours.