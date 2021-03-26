India-Bangladesh relations won't fall prey to any kind of diplomacy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the National Day programme in Dhaka on March 26.

While speaking at the National Day programme as its Guest of Honour, PM Modi said, "Today in Bangladesh, the blood of those who fought for their liberation and the blood of Indian soldiers are flowing together.

This blood will form such a relationship that will not break down under any type of pressure and will not fall prey to any kind of diplomacy." "Today, I also salute the brave soldiers of Indian Army who stood with brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in 'Muktijuddho'.

I am happy that many Indian soldiers who participated in Bangladesh Liberation War are present at this event today," he added.