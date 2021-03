No Plea In Security Guard Shooting: Matthew Doloff Case Delayed Again

Another delay in the case of a former security guard accused of killing a protestor in October.

Matthew Doloff - seen here on the right with his attorneys - is charged with second degree murder in the shooting of Lee Keltner during a patriot muster rally.

He was working as an armed guard for 9 News at the time.He was supposed to enter a plea this morning - but that was again delayed as his attorneys ask for more evidence from prosecutors.He's expected to claim self defense.