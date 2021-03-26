House Bill 1263: licensing boards to issue occupational licenses

A new law signed by Governor Tate Reeves will allow people who move to Mississippi from out-of-state to maintain their professional licenses.

- a new law signed by gov.

Tate - reeves will allow people- who move to mississippi from- out-of-state to maintain their- professional licenses.- house bill 1263 requires- licensing boards to issue - occupational licenses for - professions without new - testing or classroom training i- a person held a - license in good standing from - another state for at least one- year.

- the new rule will take effect o- july 1.

- professions covered under this- legislation include nursing - and architecture.

- licensing boards will also be - required to issue licenses if - a person has worked at least- three years in a state that did- not require a license for their- occupation.

-