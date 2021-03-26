Park Cannon 'traumatized': Colleagues react to arrest outside governor's office

Democratic State Rep.
Park Cannon of Georgia was protesting a voting restriction bill and was arrested after knocking on Republican Gov.
Brian Kemp’s office door.
Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon, a Black woman, is facing charges after refusing to stop knocking on Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's..