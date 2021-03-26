Pet of the Week: Keeping and Caring for Kittens

What to do if you come across a frolicking little feline

Because it's not one pet in particular - but a group of pets that you may come across, who many times could need your help.

Kitten season is upon us!

And if you find kittens by themselves, please don't just scoop them up - as tempting as it may be.

Momma cat may be out hunting.

Kittens do better when they stay with their mother.

If the kitten or kittens are clean, fat and happy and do not seem to be in distress, leave them be, but keep an eye on them.

If they are dirty, skinny and in distress or need medical attention, pick them up.

At around 4-5 weeks, kittens will be weaned and can be taken away from mom and taken to a shelter.

Please remember that all the shelters will be overwhelmed at this time of the year and you may need to keep the kittens for a few days before there is room or a foster for them.

The best way to prevent all of this is to - please - spay and neuter your pets.

These pictures are of kittens from past years and have already been adopted.

But, if you are considering