WEB EXTRA: Satellite Images Show Ship Stuck iI Suez Canal

A 1,300-foot-long container ship is stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt after it ran aground on Tuesday (3/23).
Satellite images from Thursday show the ship blocking the width of the canal, causing a backup of other supply ships in both directions.
The Ever Given has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than three days. It's unclear if that'll be changing anytime soon.
A large container ship is stuck in the southern end of the Suez Canal blocking tankers in both directions, according to Tanker..