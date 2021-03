Saturday On JP Roofing FAN N'ATION (March 27) – PROMO

We're teeing it up in the 412 with a Topgolf Pro and Joe from JP Roofing!

Then, we introduce you to the new Fan N'ation wing sauce at Bigham tavern, and meet our new "mascot" - Spot!

Plus, a Penn State Fan Cave, Renegades of the Rotunda, Steel City Parkour and more!SATURDAYS at 7:30 PM ON KDKA/CBSN and 11 PM ON PGH CW