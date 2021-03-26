OMC Has No Concerns With Vaccine Expansion

Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester is already booking patients sixteen and older for covid vaccines.

However, there is priority booking protocol the medical center is following.

"* individuals who are most at risk with illnesses such as chronic kidney disease, cancer or heart conditions are among the first to be prioritized.

Omc has been vaccinating around 200?

"*700 patients on wednesdays, thursdays and fridays depending on their vaccine allocation from the state per week.

Director of operations nikki rabehl tells me omc isn't concerned about overwhelming the system despite the expansion.

However ?

"* a possible hurdle for all health systems is not receiving enough of the vaccines to meet the demand.

<no concerns whatsoever, it's just the supply.

So, as long as we have the supply coming we're going to make it work and we have the staff and the resources to do so.> coronavirus omc is asking patients not to call ?

"* the health care center will reach out to schedule an appointment based on the priority booking.

Omc patients can also check their "my chart" to see if they're eligible for a vaccine.

Omc says it hopes to increase the number of patients it's able to vaccinate as the health system is seeing a slight increase in vaccine allocation.