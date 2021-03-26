Trump and Black Lives Matter signs destroyed; Death and damage left from tornadoes In Newnan, Georgia

One person was killed in Coweta County, western Georgia after a severe storm hit the region overnight from Thursday, March 25 to Friday, March 26.

One person was killed in Coweta County, western Georgia after a severe storm hit the region overnight from Thursday, March 25 to Friday, March 26.

A tornado touched down in Newnan, the county seat of Coweta at around midnight, according to reports.

Significant damage was seen across Newnan Friday morning including downed trees, overturned cars, and destroyed buildings.