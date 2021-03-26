Indiana lawmakers pass non-resident Veteran tuition bill

It allows veterans who are residents of Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky or Ohio to be eligible for in-state tuition rates at Indiana colleges.

Have passed a bill that will help certain veterans get more affordable college tuition.

Senate bill 93 helps both veterans of the u.s. military and the indiana national guard.

The individual would have to do so at an indiana institution within three years of the veteran's discharge.

Democratic state representative sheila klinker says not all veterans are ready to go back to school when returning from duty.

"i think we owe these ladies and gentleman a debt of gratitude.

In order to show that gratitude, it's necessary that we allow them to come back and go to school with in state tuition."

The law goes into affect on july 1st.

