The Terre Haute Fire Department is hiring - here's how you can apply

If you're interested in joining a public safety career, now may be your chance.

Terre haute fire fighters are looking to grow... by adding more people to the team.

The terre haute fire department is currently accepting applications for the 20-21 hiring process eligibility list.

Basically the department uses that list for potential firefighters.

The list expires every two years.

The current one is up at the end of the month.

Applicants will go through a written aptitude test and interview process.

Firefighters say the department is great for people who want to help the community.

kyle pettijohn/training chief thfd "the biggest thing is you need to be willing to help people, and have a desire to help people.

That's the best part.

It is rewarding" the department will accept applications until april 30th.

You can pick one up at the headquarters on spruce street... or... download one online.

We've linked you to that at wthi tv dot com.