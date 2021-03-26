THN Bowling State Preview

Hello and hello and welcome back.

The terre haute north patriots are looking to add another trophy to their collection saturday.

For the second year in a row the patriots bowling team has made it to the elite eight in the state tournament.

North finished in fourth place out of the eight finalists a year ago up and look to get over the hump this year and bring home the state championship.

It's not every day a team makes it to the state finals once, let alone in back-to-back years.

And for head coach melissa troxel and her team, these past two years will not soon be forgotten.

<it's an amazing feeling to be able to say we made it back-to-back.

These girls are amazing, they're hard workers, they're great.

And it's been a pleasure and an honor to watch them grow into the girls and the bowlers that they've become.

I'm very excited to be apart of a team that's so successful.

We were successful last year, so hopefully this year we'll be able to do the same thing.

It's a great feeling.

Our school is very supportive of us and all the local bowling alleys.

So, having all of their support behind our backs tomorrow will be a great experience for us to have.>