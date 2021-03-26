United Way First teps hosts virtual baby book club

Husband and father cody whitaker remains at the burn center in augusta.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tonight at 6:30, the united way of central georgia's first steps will host a virtual baby book club.

They have partnered with lambda kappa mu sorority and amerigroup for the event that will focus on the importance of reading to your child at an early age.

Twenty families will be in attendance and will receive first steps reseources, free books and will be entered to win a gift card.

First steps say they want to help parents out as much as possible with this.

We're really excited and just so excited to see the interest in the event and excited to get that message out to families and certainly happy.

Lauralen with first steps says, the program is open to anyone who is prenatal