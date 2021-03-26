Georgian can expect big changes in the voting process

Georgia Senate Bill 202 has officially been signed into law

Georgians can expect big changes in the voting process following a new election law governor brian kemp signed on thursday.

41nbc's peyton lewis takes a closer look at the legistlation.

Georgia senate bill 202 has officially been signed into law, and it will make several changes to elections moving forward.

The 95-page bill included details about election issues the state has experienced in the last few years, and makes 9 big changes to the election process.

After signing the bill into law, governor brian kemp said the bill is about protecting the voting process.

"the truth is, ensuring the integrity of the ballot box isn't partisan, it's about protecting the very foundation of who we are as georgians and americans."

Absentee voters are now required to request a ballot 11 days before election day, and verify their identity with a drivers lisence number or other documents.

*standup* and if you're planning to just drop off your ballot into the box, that'll be a thing of the past.

These boxes will actually move inside your local precinct so poll workers can keep a closer eye on ballots.

The bill also introduces big changes to local boards of elections-- giving the state the power to replace a local board with a single state official.

On tuesday, macon-bibb mayor pro tem seth clarke attempted to pass a resolution saying the bibb county government does not support losing control of the local board of elections.

