Remembering Family Killed in Tornado

WAAY 31'2 Luke Hajdasz spoke with the family of those who died due to a tornado in Ohatchee.

Ll standup: four homes in ohatchee - up and blown - their contents and the houses themselves blown up against the back half of their property.

Right now, three family members are dead.

And the remaining ones have no where to stay.

Sot: sheldon abbott lost house and family "it's nothing there no more.

Nothing.

Everything is gone.

Everything.

Everything is gone."

Vo: this is joe wayne harris with his wife barbara.

Here's their daughter, ebonique harris.

Family members tell me first responders found their bodies about a hundred yards away from where their trailers once stood.

The trailers they were hiding in when the tornado hit.

Sotvo: kelvin bowers lost house and family "this is actually two homes in this rubble right here."

Vo: 549 grayton road south has five houses on it.

Four trailer homes and one house.

Kelvin bowers says the eight-acre property has been in his family for three generations.

Now, you'd never know there were trailers there.

And the house bowers lived in is completely separated from the foundation.

By feet.

Ll standup: when these storms came through, they showed no mercy.

Family members tell me that this car was on the other side of this tree.

It was picked up and blown backwards by the wind, they say.

The wind really is what got everything on this property.

Heavy things, too.

Hvac units, refrigerators, chest freezers.

And then smaller, more sentimental items to the family.

Lots of children's toys, especially.

Sot: kelvin bowers lost house and family "it's terrible, man.

Like, to know my family was in this stuff?

Like, they gone.

This is what it did.

Guess we really have to take heed now.

When they say leave, we really might need to leave.

Nobody should take chances no more."

Vo: bowers says tornadoes in his neighborhood are common.

But they no one ever expects one to hit this close to home.

Sot: sheldon abbott lost house and family "usually we miss a tornado because it hit on the other side of the mountain.

This time we weren't so lucky."

Vo: both abbott and bowers pointed the same thing out to me.

A cross.

Still hanging in the den.

Untouched and unscathed.

Sot: sheldon abbott lost house and family "yeah...chuckles...it's just rough.

It's rough.

Words cannot explain.

But we blessed.

Some of us really blessed.

All our kids is blessed.

So, it could've been worse than what it was."

Vo: in ohatchee, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.