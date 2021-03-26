Popp'in Into Live At Five

Joseph tells us about a popcorn fundraiser to fund the scholarship.

MERIL's independent Living and Transition Specialist joins us to discuss a scholarship for disabled students wanting to attend college.

Welcome back.

Lisa gabriel is here joining us to tell us about a scholarship that is available to young people right in our area.

I lisa.

Hi.

I wanted to do talk about this scholarship which is for youths with disability.

If they are interested in going to college in the fall this would be a great scholarship for them.

Then, also, if they have a disability student who is already attending college they can apply for that.

It is $1000 for the award and it is through the missouri statewide independent living center.

And so, a student with a disability going into college needs to submit two letters of recommendation and they must be sponsored by an independent living center luckily, meryl is an independent living center and all they would have to do is call us and then we would be able to help them.

Okay, that sounds great.

Lisa, it's great to see you.

Were going to switch gears and talk to gary and chris about a popcorn fundraiser that's happening with people first of st.

Joseph advocacy group.

Hi guys!

Hi chris!

Thank you for being the cameraman gary!

Welcome!

Chris tell us about the popcorn fundraiser.

We are having a popcorn fundraiser to help our people first groups and metals and costumes.

There $12, $20 and $25.

That is cheap enough.

I hear it's march 15 through april 5 hear the money is due on april 5.

If you are interested in buying some of this delicious popcorn while there semi-different kinds and specialties how can we do that?

This contact meryl.

Is great.

Chris we wish you the best with this fundraiser.

We know you guys are active in the community and we want to thank gary for being the cameraman today.