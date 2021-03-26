Flooding In North Alabama

Some areas in North Alabama are still dealing with flooding from Thursday night's storms

Areas like this look vastly different from the way they were during thursday nights storm.

The mayor of fort payne says it's not surprisng.

Pkg: brian baine, mayor of fort payne: "we could have a major disaster and then the next morning, the sun comes up and everything looks like well nothing really happened, because we've had workers out there making sure things are cleaned up like it should be."

Thursday nights storms caused flooding in many areas of fort payne.

You can see the difference from one day to another on airport road off glenn boulevard.

Public works and other city departments are working to make the undrivable roads like this become safe for people to travel on.

Brian baine, mayor of fort payne: "things that they're doing, and that they did last night, and early hours of this morning, it's helped make it to where it is drivable today and you don't have a whole lot of mess.

They've been removing tree limbs from roads and things blocking storm drains.

Mayor baine says the flooding was inevitable from the amount of rain we received.

Brian baine, mayor of fort payne: "we got so much water at one time and it had nowhere to go, so naturally it's just going to go wherever it can go."

he says they're trying to help out everyone who was displaced because of the flooding.

Reporting in fort payne, grace campbell waay 31 news.