Recent Rain Impacting Local Farmers

Heavy rains over the past two weeks are keeping the ground wet causing planting delays for some farmers.

Heavy rains over the past two weeks are keeping the ground wet... it causing planting delays for some farmers.

Waay-31's bridget divers joins us live at henderson farms... she spoke with the owner about the delay in his corn crop.

Bridget.... najahe -- henderson farms owner staurt sanderson said today that normally the farm would have planted the corn crop seven to ten days ago, but heavy rains have prevented them from doing that.

Stuart sanderson/ henderson farms owner "the field to my right is bare- ground right now.

Typically, this time of the year we would already have some corn emerging from the ground."

That's not the case this year though.

In fact, all the corn seed is still in the shed along with the planters.

"it's obvious we've had several rounds of rain over the past few weeks.

It's kind of gotten us behind."

Particularly for planting the dry-land corn.

"once it gets around the middle of april it gets borderline for us just because of the heat.

We can plant it on towards the end of april.

It's not the ideal situation."

That's because there are certain timing windows to plant corn and soybeans in the tennessee valley and for corn that time is now.

"our fallback if we don't get a lot of our corn planted it'll probably go back to soybeans and we can do alright