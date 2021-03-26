Northwest basketball ahead of national title game

Bearcats find themselves on the brink of yet another national championship..

Northwest taking on west texas a&m tomorrow morning, early start, at 11... but people, not just northwest fans, but basketball fans across the country praising..

The cats' play last night... during the first half, of northwest's semifinal win against flagler..

The bearcats rattled off just a perfect possession..

12 passes..

Shot fakes..

Every guy passing up shot opportunities to try and get someone else a better look..

And it all ended with a three-point bucket from trevor hudgins... but what's the secret to the play or is there one?

(sot, ben mccollum: "none of that was predictable.

You can't draw up that play, like that's not a play.

It's just them playing.

How we run our program is that we teach that we say the cognitive way is on the kids.

They're making decisions for themselves.

It's decentralized command and they have to make those decisionsas they happen.") (sot, ryan hawkins: "that's just kind of who we are.

We turned down a couple of good looks because we know someone had a better one and you watch it happen,trevor shot it and everyone on the court reacted like it was going in already.

We knew it because it was such a good shot, coming off of great ball movement.

Didn't have to dribble a lot or create for each other, just let the game come to us and i think that's what we're best at.") so, there it is, no secrets to the success just five guys playing basketball at an extremely high level and making really good smart basketball decisions...the bearcats will play for the division ii national championship tomorrow at 11 a.m.

It's an early tip and northwest will take on west texas a&m... reporting live from evansville, indiana..

Chris roush..

Kq2 sports... thanks chris..well some of