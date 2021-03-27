BSF organises joint retreat with Border Guard Bangladesh at ICP Fulbari in West Bengal

On the occasion of 50th Golden Jubilee Independence Day of Bangladesh and 100 years of birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Border Security Force(BSF) organised a Joint Retreat Ceremony with Border Guard Bangladesh at ICP Fulbari near Siliguri on March 27.

BSF North Bengal Frontier, IG Sunil Kumar said, "It is really a great moment, not only because we have come here to celebrate the Beating Retreat ceremony but it is a great occasion after long, around 1 year, we area again witnessing it.

We will try to continue it on weekly basis."