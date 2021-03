Watch: Mathura relishes Chadimaar Holi

Ahead of the festival of colors, residents of Mathura played Chadimaar Holi with religious zeal.

Chadimaar Holi is celebrated in a very unique way, women beat men with little sticks as per traditional culture of Gokul.

Devotees smeared 'gulal' on each other and danced their heart out to celebrate the pious traditions.

This year Holi will be celebrated on March 29 and Holika Dahan will be held on March 28.