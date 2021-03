Tucson Rabbi expects larger Passover celebrations this year

SMALL... BUT RELIGIOUS LEADERSSAY THEY'RE EXPECTING TO SEELARGER GATHERINGS THIS YEAR.ONE TUCSON RABI -- SAYSINSTEAD OF FOOD ORDERS FORONLY 1 OR 2 PEOPLE -- THEY'RESEEING ORDERS FOR 5-TO-12PEOPLE THIS YEAR.

RABBI YEHUDACEITLIN CHABAD TUCSON "PEOPLEARE FEELING A BIT MORECOMFORTABLE AND A BIT MORESAFE IN GATHERING WITH PEOPLETHAT THEY'RE FAMILIAR WITH ANDARE CLOSE WITH.

AND I THINKTHAT'S A VERY ENCOURAGING SIGNTHAT WE'RE SLOWLY BREAKING OUTOF THIS YEAR OF ISOLATION THATHAS BROUGHT SO MUCH ANGUISH TOPEOPLES' LIVES." HE ADDS THATWHILE PASSOVER CELEBRATES THELIBERATION OF PASSED JEWS --THIS YEAR HE HOPES WILL BRINGFREEDOM