Local bar leading in Barstool Sports Best Bar competition

Riley's Bar and Grill in Chico is currently gaining a lot of attention after landing in the Top 4 of Barstool Sport's Best College Bar Competition.

New at 5:30 -- one local business is finding unexpected support..

And notoriety as it reopens under lifting restrictions.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us how the owner is sharing in his success.

Kristian: the owners of riley's say it's really nice to receive even just a little bit of recognition after such a challenging year - they say that 35 years ago when they first opened up they never imagined they'd have to go through a pandemic.

Jeff dudum/customer: it's the memories, it's a place where everyone feels welcome all the time.

Jeff dudum graduated from chico state back in 1994.

Today he came back to visit and the first stop he made --- was riley's..... jeff dudum/customer : i'm actually bringing my son to look at the campus.

He was just accepted into chico state....every memory i have in chico was made around this bar and inside this bar and it was one of the best times ever and i'm so happy they are in the final four for one of the best bars in the country.

Riley's - gaining a lot of attention after landing a top spot in barstool sport's best college bar competition... nick andrew/co- owner, riley's bar: it's very flattering...espe cially after the year we just had.... owners nick andrew and kevin riley say this is not only spreading a lot of excitement but also helping bring in more customers... nick andrew/co- owner: you know, we haven't made any money this year, in fact we've lost money, but that's ok we're still here and we're still open and so far 2021 looks good, i just got my second shot yesterday.

Dudum says he will always cherish the memories he made while sitting at these tables and hanging out at this bar .

Jeff dudum/customer:i've been anywhere and everywhere and this is one of the best bars i've ever been to and i'm not surprised they're in this competition.

Kristian: the top two bars in the competition will be announced on monday.

In chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

The competition started out with 128 bars nationwide - now