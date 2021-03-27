Skip to main content
NLVPD: Crash near Carey Avenue, Martin Luther King Boulevard

Two people are in the hospital after a head-on crash in North Las Vegas.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard just before 4 p.m.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center and are in critical condition.

