Meet Axe: the new Ocean Springs Fire Department dog

The ocean springs fire- department has a brand new- recruit!- meet axe, he's the newest and - fluffiest member of the ocean - springs fire department.- he was born on valentines day - and was picked up by the fire - squad yesterday from a breeder- in louisiana.

- axe was purchased by the fire - department and will live at - the fire station with the - firefighters, keeping them- company along the way.- - 'the benefits of dogs of dogs - with first- - - responders such as conducted- with ucla and it showed a lot o- benefits they can have- - - - with first responders mentally- and physically and in almost- every case the- level of moral went up because- of their presence."

- - - if you're wanting to meet axe - just wait, ocean springs fire - hopes to involve him in the - community after