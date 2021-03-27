Skip to main content
Pass Christian Police Department celebrated the life of Officer James H. Stewart Jr.

Credit: WXXV
Today, the Pass Christian Police Department celebrated the life of a dedicated law enforcement officer James H.

Stewart Jr.

A proclamation - was also written up for stewart- stewart's brother, charles- stewart tell news 25- although he is no longer here,- his legacy will still live on.- - "he is looking down upon this right now - and saying thank you that all - this hard work through the year- was put to good use and to- - - - have something names after you- is very good so now when family- and - friends come back to visit the- police department they will see- - - - his name here and they will say- hey that's my uncle that's my - brother that's my cousin things- like that" pass christian police - - - department re-established their- dispatch center in july of 2020- -

