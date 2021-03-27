Pass Christian Police Department celebrated the life of Officer James H. Stewart Jr.

Bring you the details.- today, the pass christian polic- department celebrated the - life of a dedicated law - enforcement officer, mr.- james h.

Stewart, jr. - stewart was a officer with the- pass christian police - department for over 30 years an- served in many roles while- with the department.- his friends, family, and old- co-workers attended the - ceremony, andthe pass christian- police department - named their dispatch- communication center after- stewart to thank him for all hi- hard work.

A proclamation - was also written up for stewart- stewart's brother, charles- stewart tell news 25- although he is no longer here,- his legacy will still live on.- - "he is looking down upon this right now - and saying thank you that all - this hard work through the year- was put to good use and to- - - - have something names after you- is very good so now when family- and - friends come back to visit the- police department they will see- - - - his name here and they will say- hey that's my uncle that's my - brother that's my cousin things- like that" pass christian police - - - department re-established their- dispatch center in july of 2020- -