Tracking COVID-19 cases within Clark County School District

As more kids and teachers head back to the classroom, the Clark County School District says safety continues to be a top priority.

Still, a teacher tells 13 Action News reporter Astrid Mendez that he's worried about his students and colleagues.

An online tool shows how many COVID-19 cases are in CCSD, and since the pandemic began there have been close to 2,500 cases districtwide.