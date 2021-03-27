The joy of shopping -- and how to recapture it online | Nimisha Jain

Shopping is about more than just what you buy: it's a treasure hunt to discover something new, a negotiation to get a great deal, a time to catch up with friends and family.

But for many, online shopping has turned the experience into an impersonal, unsatisfactory event.

Is there a way to bring back the magic?

With exciting examples from companies in India, Thailand and China, consumer expert Nimisha Jain introduces us to "conversational commerce," a new retail model that combines the convenience of a digital experience with the personalized touch of a real, human interaction.