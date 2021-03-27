Homestead grad and 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball winner Karissa McLaughlin will transfer from Purdue and play her final season of college basketball somewhere new.
Karissa McLaughlin set to transfer from Purdue
Credit: WFFTDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Welcome back... we start with some big women's college hoops news...former homestead spartan and 20-17 indiana miss basketball winner karissa mclaughlin has entered the transfer portal and will leave purdue for her final season of eligibility...mclaughlin made the announcement on her twitter earlier this afternoon...she is purdue's all-time leader in three pointers made... and has averaged just under 13 points per game during her time in west