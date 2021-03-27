Leo seniors Damien Gudakunst and Coley Stevens signed with Indiana Tech to continue their baseball careers on Friday.
Leo's Gudakunst, Stevens sign with Indiana Tech Baseball
Staying on the diamond..a pair of leo lions are staying home to play their college baseball at indiana tech..on friday, coley stevens and damien gudakunst cementing their commitment to the warriors..as sophomores, stevens and gudakunst helped lead the lions to a 19-8 record back in 2019... congrats to both coley and damien..full interviews will be posted on w-f-ft