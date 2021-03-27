Katie Crowe named Horizon League Volleyball Player of the Year

The Horizon League announced its end of season awards on Friday (March 26), and four Mastodons saw their names on the lists, including Katie Crowe, who was named the Horizon League Player of the Year.

Switching gears to some volleyball...and the switch to the horizon league for purdue fort wayne paying off big time...earlier today the league announcing that pfw senior outside hitter and leo grad katie crowe was named the horizon league player of the year...crowe was named the player of the week in the conference four times, and was the league leader in kills and points per set....she is the first mastodon to be named conference player of the year since emily spencer in 20-14... congrats to katie...the dons will begin horizon league tourney play this weekend... they'll head to wright state sunday...game starts at 1 p-m...