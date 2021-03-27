Komets blank Fuel in return to the Coliseum

The Komets got three first period goals on their way to a 5-0 victory over the Indy Fuel on Friday night.

Back... final time here in the locker room tonight...well pete i think we finally found out over the weekend... the komets are indeed human... yeah after winning seven straight games heading in to last weekend, the k's got a little taste of reality, dropping three straight to the south carolina stingrays...and offense was a bit hard to muster as well... with the team scoring just four total goals in the three games combined... still... despite all that, the k's still find themselves sitting atop the western conference standings as the end of march draws near...and tonight they returned home hoping to get some of that bad taste of last weekend out of their mouths... let's get you out to the coliseum... k's hosting the indy fuel in their first home game in three weeks....dylan ferguson in net for the first time this season... and his offense gave him plenty of breathing room to work with tonight...first period... just over five minutes in... mathieu brodeur's slap shot gets denied..

But zach pochiro... what a force this guy has been..

There to clean up..

Just squeezes it home..

His tenth..

K's up one...but he wasn't done there... halfway through the period... power play opportunity for the k's... marco roy centers to pochiro... he lights the lamp again... his 11th of the season... make it a 2-0 lead k's lead...and then... just about four minutes later... k's get an odd man rush... a-j jenks gets one on one with the goalie... and the captain delivers... his third of the season... puts fort wayne up three after one...the offense wasn't done there..

K's get back to winning ways with the 5-0 win....these two teams back